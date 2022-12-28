Three motorcyclists killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three motorcyclists were killed and two injured after their two-wheelers were hit by a 22 wheeler truck here on Tuesday night.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, three persons riding on motorcycles were crushed to death when a 22-wheeler truck went out of control due to break failure and ran over four motorcyclists near Bahtar Mor Taxila.

Upon information, rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and after giving first aid shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.

The injured truck driver was pulled out from the vehicle and also shifted to the hospital.