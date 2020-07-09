Three motorcyclists killed in separate accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Three motorcyclists were killed, while two others suffered multiple injuries in separate road accidents in Faisalabad.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said here on Thursday that a speeding car hit two motorcycles while overtaking near Saleemi CNG at Khurarianwala Road.

Consequently, two motorcyclists including 23-year-old Zeeshan and 30-year-old Faisal received serious injuries and died on the spot, while pillion rider Ali Asghar (32) son of Allah Rakha was shifted to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala in critical condition.

In another accident,a 17-year-old motorcyclist Mehroz Arshad, son of Muhammad Arshad was killed in motorcycle-collision near Imtiaz Mart at Nishatabad Road,whereas another motorcyclist Kashif Ashfaq (45) son of Muhammad Ashfaq was shifted to Allied Hospital in a serious condition.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation.