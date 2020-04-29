Three Motorway Police officers diagnosed with coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Three officers of National Highways and Motorways Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anisuddin, Senior Patrol Officer Qaiser Awan and Lady Junior Patrol Officer Nabila Rahim on Wednesday diagnosed with coronavirus.

Inspector General, National Highways and Motorways Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam telephoned the officers to inquire about their well-being and assured them of all possible co-operation in their treatment and prayed for their speedy recovery, said a press release issued here.

The Inspector General of Motorway Police directed the field officers to take all possible care of the officers who were infected with the coronavirus.

Syed Kaleem Imam has directed all the officers and staff to guide the passengers in a timely manner while ensuring their safety. He appealed to the people to refrain from unnecessary travel in order to curb the spread of the pandemic and to play their individual and collective role in curbing the spread of the virus by following the guidelines issued by the government of Pakistan.