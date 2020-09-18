UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Muhlas Of Lungerpura Sealed In View Of COVID-19 Report

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:23 PM

Three Muhlas of Lungerpura sealed in view of COVID-19 report

Three Muhlas of Lungerpura including Tanoli Muhla, Dhaya Muhla and Shala Bagh of district Muzaffarabad have been sealed while reporting of corona cases

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Three Muhlas of Lungerpura including Tanoli Muhla, Dhaya Muhla and Shala Bagh of district Muzaffarabad have been sealed while reporting of corona cases.

According to government notifications issued by the district Magistrate here on Friday, in view of the sudden jump of COVID-19, the administration has been made high alert and police has been deployed in the area whereas, the random sampling are being conducted in the adjacent villages of the area.

As per the notification, two separate cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Boys Higher Secondary school Lungerpura and Girls High School Lungerpura and some teachers have also been tested positve for the virus from both the institutions.

Both the institutions have been sealed for five days till September 22,2020.

According to other notification some COVID-19 cases have also been reported from Secretariat Higher education office and in view of the sensitivity New Civil Secretariat Chatter Domail Block-10 of first Floor has also been sealed till September 22,2020

Related Topics

Police Education Alert Muzaffarabad Bagh September From Government

Recent Stories

Nearly 1Mln UK Workers Returned to Jobs on Part-Ti ..

4 minutes ago

US Might Be Using Navalny Case to Force Berlin to ..

4 minutes ago

Lancet boosts review process after Covid study ret ..

4 minutes ago

Cop shot dead in Karachi's Korangi district

4 minutes ago

Baseball Federation of Asia postpones U-12 Asian B ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths on rise in France

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.