Three Muhlas of Lungerpura sealed in view of COVID-19 report

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Three Muhlas of Lungerpura including Tanoli Muhla, Dhaya Muhla and Shala Bagh of district Muzaffarabad have been sealed while reporting of corona cases.

According to government notifications issued by the district Magistrate here on Friday, in view of the sudden jump of COVID-19, the administration has been made high alert and police has been deployed in the area whereas, the random sampling are being conducted in the adjacent villages of the area.

As per the notification, two separate cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Boys Higher Secondary school Lungerpura and Girls High School Lungerpura and some teachers have also been tested positve for the virus from both the institutions.

Both the institutions have been sealed for five days till September 22,2020.

According to other notification some COVID-19 cases have also been reported from Secretariat Higher education office and in view of the sensitivity New Civil Secretariat Chatter Domail Block-10 of first Floor has also been sealed till September 22,2020