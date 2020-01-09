UrduPoint.com
Three Multan Electric Power Company Employees Suspended Over Fake Documents

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

The Multan electric power company (Mepco) suspended three assistant linemen over fake documents here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Multan electric power company (Mepco) suspended three assistant linemen over fake documents here on Thursday.

According to Mepco Deputy Director Inquiries Syed Waqar Abbas, linemen of city subdivision Cheecha Watni, including Shabbir Hussain, Zahid Mahmood and Ghulam Abbas, who were recruited on the basis of fake documents, had been suspended.

He also directed the SE Mepco Sahiwal circle, XEN Operation division Mepco Cheechawatni and SDO city subdivision Cheechawatni to ban entry of suspended employees in Mepco offices.

