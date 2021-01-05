Three murder accused acquitted in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional and Session Judge Shahpur, Sikandar Javed acquitted three accused involved in a murder case in Shahpur Sadder police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional and Session Judge Shahpur, Sikandar Javed acquitted three accused involved in a murder case in Shahpur Sadder police limits.

Court sources said on Tuesday that Nasar Hayyat, resident of village Bhagar Pindi ,Tehsil Shahpur, was charged along with his two sons Muhammad Fiyyaz and Muhammad Riaz for allegedly killing his daughter Rehmaniya Nasir for so-called "honour".

Police had arrested the accused,registered case against them and presented challans in the court.

However, after hearing arguments of the counsels the learned Judge Sikandar Javed acquitted all the three accused on the benefit of doubt and insufficient evidence.