Three murder accused get death sentences in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Session Judge Sargodha Sikandar Javed has awarded death sentences to three accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur Sadder police station.

Court sources said Thursday that accused Shah Nawaz resident of Shahpur Sadder along with his five accomplices including Aon Muhammad, Farooq, Khawar Ali, Iqbal and Sabir had murdered their opponent Kazim Bloch over enmity on May 11, 2018.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After hearing the arguments the learned Judge Sikandar Javed has awarded death sentences to three culprits including Shah Nawaz, Aon Muhammad and Farooq along with collective fine Rs. 0.9 million as compensation money.

The learned judge has acquitted three co-accused Khawar Ali, Iqbal and Sabir over advantage of the doubt.