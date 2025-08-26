Open Menu

Three Murder Accused Held

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Three murder accused held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects wanted in a murder case related to a water drainage dispute in Chak No. 8-JB.

According to police sources, the Nishatabad police apprehended the accused identified as Khalid, Zahid, and Shehroz.

The trio was allegedly involved in the killing of Abu Huraira and injuring three others during a confrontation that occurred some time ago.

The suspects have been taken into custody and legal proceedings have been initiated against them. Further investigation is underway.

