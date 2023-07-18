Open Menu

Three Murdered, One Injured In Tandlianwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Three members of a family were murdered and a teenage girl was injured over a quarrel developed on tyre theft of a rickshaw at a village near tehsil Tandlianwala here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the dead bodies identified as Rubina (32), Shamsher (45) and Noor Ahmed (32) were shifted to the police station concerned while injured teenage girl Zareena Bibi(19), was rushed to THQ hospital Tandlianwala.

Saddar police Tandlianwala reached the site at Chak No 431, Barala and collected forensic evidence.

An investigation has been started into the incident.

