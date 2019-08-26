Three murderers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested three accused on the charge of killing a youth during robbery in the area of Gojra city police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -:The police arrested three accused on the charge of killing a youth during robbery in the area of Gojra city police station.

Police spokesman said Monday that Inamul Haq resident of chak 386-GB was going home on a motorcycle about two weeks back when three bandits intercepted him near chak no.

438-GB and shot him dead over resistance.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

City Gojra police conducted raid and arrested three active members of a notorious dacoit gang from its jurisdiction and locked them behind the bars for investigation.During initial investigation,accused confessed murder of Inaamul Haq and his mobile phone was recovered.Further investigation was in progress.