UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Murderers Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:13 PM

Three murderers arrested in Faisalabad

The police arrested three accused on the charge of killing a youth during robbery in the area of Gojra city police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -:The police arrested three accused on the charge of killing a youth during robbery in the area of Gojra city police station.

Police spokesman said Monday that Inamul Haq resident of chak 386-GB was going home on a motorcycle about two weeks back when three bandits intercepted him near chak no.

438-GB and shot him dead over resistance.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

City Gojra police conducted raid and arrested three active members of a notorious dacoit gang from its jurisdiction and locked them behind the bars for investigation.During initial investigation,accused confessed murder of Inaamul Haq and his mobile phone was recovered.Further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Progress Gojra From

Recent Stories

Ijaz Ahmed appointed Pakistan U19 head coach

1 minute ago

Putin, Erdogan to Meet Tuesday - Kremlin Spokesman

47 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

49 seconds ago

Russia Never Initiated Talks on Its Possible Retur ..

50 seconds ago

Commissioner for cleanliness, beautification at en ..

53 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.