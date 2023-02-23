UrduPoint.com

Three Murderers Of Sahiwal Incident Arrested In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Sargodha police claimed to have arrested three killers, who were allegedly involved in three murders of their relatives in Sahiwal here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Sargodha police claimed to have arrested three killers, who were allegedly involved in three murders of their relatives in Sahiwal here on Thursday.

Police said that Sohail r/o Hussain Abad Sahiwal along with his other companions, including Nasir Abass and Fateh Muhammad killed their relatives Mudasir, Mazooran Bibi and Nadeem toady's morning on old rivalry.

Regional Police Officer (RPO), Sharuk Kamal Saddiqui and District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran appreciated performance of police and lauded their professionalism.

