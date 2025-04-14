- Home
Three Muzaffargarh's Athletes Selected For Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship In Bahrain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Three promising young athletes from Muzaffargarh—Amna Nawaz, Asma Sajid, and Maryam Batool—have been selected to represent Pakistan in the upcoming Under-17 Asian Junior Athletics Championship to be held in Bahrain.
The selected athletes will compete in 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1500m races as part of the national junior athletics team. Their selection was made during trials held at Aitchison College, while their qualification for the National Games in Karachi was confirmed during the events at Punjab Stadium, Lahore. Bushra Farman will also represent Punjab in the 800m and 1500m races.
Amna Nawaz, a student of Government Postgraduate College for Women, Muzaffargarh, was declared "Best Athlete of Punjab" and honored with the title of “Golden Girl” during the Inter-Colleges Athletics Championship.
She won four gold medals in the 100m, 200m, long jump, and triple jump events, along with two silver medals in the 400m race and 4x100m relay—setting a new record. The championship was held at Railway Stadium, Lahore.
Punjab’s Minister for education, Rana Sikandar Hayat, announced a cash prize of Rs. 450,000 for her outstanding performance. Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education, Sardar Ajmal Khan Chandia, was also present during the announcement.
The team was managed by international athletics coach Muhammad Yameen Rahi, with Ghulam Abbas serving as the national athletics coach. Khursheed Bano and Kanwal Habib were the team in-charges.
Various sports organizations and institutions have extended congratulations to the selected athletes and lauded their achievement.
