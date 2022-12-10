Three naan shops, two illegal petrol agencies sealed

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The district government claimed on Saturday to have sealed three 'naan shops' for selling less weight naan and two illegal petrol agencies in various parts of the city.

Assistant Commissioner Kasur Nabeel Ahmed along with staff concerned checked naan shops and found three shops for selling less weight naan and sealed the shops.

The AC also sealed two illegal petrol agencies in the city.

Further action was underway.