Three Nabbed For Possessing Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Three nabbed for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested three illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Naseerabad police conducted a raid and held three illegal arm holders Hikmatullah, Khairullah and Amjad and recovered 03 pistol of 30 bore from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqqas Khan appreciated performance of police team and said that operations against those possessing illegal weapons are being accelerated.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

