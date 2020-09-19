UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Nabbed For Selling Petrol, Gas Refilling Illegally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:31 PM

Three nabbed for selling petrol, gas refilling illegally

Police have rounded up three accused for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed a spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have rounded up three accused for gas refilling and selling petrol illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession, informed a spokesman.

According to him, Naseerabad Police conducted raid and apprehended an accused namely Zain Shah on charges of selling petrol illegally and recovered 80 litres petrol with measuring instruments while Airport PS held Bilal Ahmed and Hamza Shabbir and seized gas cylinders and filling equipment from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Gas All From Airport

Recent Stories

Thousands Gather for Anti-Government Protest in Th ..

1 minute ago

EU needs 'mandatory' migrant solidarity system: co ..

1 minute ago

26 SIs promoted to next rank

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

21 minutes ago

16 two-wheelers recovered with arrest of four

2 minutes ago

NGOs directed to get registered till Sep 30

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.