Three Nabbed For Sexually Harassing Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Three nabbed for sexually harassing woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Kahuta Police on Thursday arrested three suspects involved in sexually harassing and blackmailing a female.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and managed to net the accused namely Saqib, Rizwan and Toseef.

The spokesman said that the accused involved in the crime would be brought to justice and they would be given strict punishment according to law.

Superintendent Police, Saddar Mohammad Nabeel Khokhar said all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused.

Violence, harassment or rape against women would not be tolerated and the accused could not escape from the grip of the law, said Nabeel Khokhar.

