Three Nabbed In Bid To Smuggle Drugs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday foiled a bid to smuggle 16,800 grams of hashish and arrested three accused, including two women.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team intercepted a car with registration number LE 7594 at the H-Goal Chowk.

During the search of the vehicle, 16,800 grams of hashish were recovered.

The accused arrested were identified as Muhammad Sher son of Spin Gul, Roz Bibi (wife of Spin Gul), and Nasreen (daughter of Spin Gul), residents of Akakhel Bari, were arrested.

A case has been filed at the Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further inspection and legal proceedings.

The Secretary of the Excise Department Ehsanullah, Director General (DG) of Excise Akmal Khan Khattak, and Director of Narcotics Control Aftabuddin praised the recent operation and commended the efforts of the team.

