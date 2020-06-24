Three nabbed over illegal unloading of 2000 litres oil

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration team raided at a petrol unit and caught three outlaws over illegal unloading of 2000 litres oil.

A district team led by Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Ghulam Sarwar raided last night at a petrol unit situated on Shujat pur Road. Three persons namely Adeel, Ramzan and Mudassir were unloading 2000 litres oil at the unit illegally.

The fuel was being sold out illegally to get more profit instead of bringing it on petrol pump.

The illegal sale of petrol termed main reason of shortage of petrol at petrol pumps and District government was taking all possible steps to control illegal sale of petrol.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has ordered crackdown against elements involved in illegal business of petrol on the request of oil companies, said AC.

