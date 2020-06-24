UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Nabbed Over Illegal Unloading Of 2000 Litres Oil

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Three nabbed over illegal unloading of 2000 litres oil

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :District administration team raided at a petrol unit and caught three outlaws over illegal unloading of 2000 litres oil.

A district team led by Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Ghulam Sarwar raided last night at a petrol unit situated on Shujat pur Road. Three persons namely Adeel, Ramzan and Mudassir were unloading 2000 litres oil at the unit illegally.

The fuel was being sold out illegally to get more profit instead of bringing it on petrol pump.

The illegal sale of petrol termed main reason of shortage of petrol at petrol pumps and District government was taking all possible steps to control illegal sale of petrol.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak has ordered crackdown against elements involved in illegal business of petrol on the request of oil companies, said AC.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Business Oil Road Sale All Government

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Resolution of ..

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.26 million, de ..

21 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 June 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Adnoc $20bn deal paves the way to a bri ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.