Three nature reserves spreading over 18,000 acres inaugurated in Chakwal

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday inaugurated three interconnected nature reserves spreading over Parera, Ara and Dil Jabba areas of 18,000 acres in Chakwal district of the Punjab.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAPM briefed the media that nature reserves were notified under the Prime Minister's Protected Areas Initiative to ensure protection and sustainable management of the forests existing in Chakwal.

Amin said these protected areas would be linked to historical and heritage tourism aimed to highlight thousands of years old civilization sites in the area along with Eco-tourism.

He added that the three particular interventions were made in this project to involve local community. Firstly, the forest guards were hired from the local community.

Secondly, there were wild olives proliferating in the natural forest reserves which would enable to bear olive fruit after grafting within next two years which would benefit local communities.

Thirdly, he said, local masses would be given bee hives to breed honey bees producing honey under 10 billion Tree Honey initiative of the government.

The SAPM highlighted that the area was cradle of centuries old civilization heritage where Nandana Fort was the most significant place as Alberuni calculated the world's circumference.

"This is our historical heritage that has been forgotten and will be revived through this ecotourism initiative." He said an information center with toilets and rest house was being renovated to provide proper facilities to the tourists.

To a question, he said infrastructure development was the responsibility of the Punjab government which would help boost revenue at the local and provincial level.

He went on to mention that local communities through education and awareness sessions would be taken on board to protect the wildlife from poaching and hunting as no hunting was allowed in these natural reserves.

Responding another query, he said ten walking trails were developed within these three sites which was a scenic place for hikers and adventure tourists.

Amin added that this particular area had the history of Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs altogether hidden in various historical sites existing in this area which should be explored by the masses.