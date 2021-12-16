UrduPoint.com

Three New Additional Judges Of Islamabad High Court To Take Oath On Friday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:48 PM

Three new additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take oath tomorrow in a formal ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Three new additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take oath tomorrow in a formal ceremony.

The three additional judges include Barrister Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Saman Rafat Imtiaz, said a news release issued by the registrar office.

The judges will formally start hearing cases after taking oath tomorrow.

The three readers has also been appointed for new courts.

