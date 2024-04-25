Three New Bills Introduced In Senate
As many as three government bills including the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2023 were introduced in the Senate on Thursday
As many as three government bills including the Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis Property) Bill, 2023 were introduced in the Senate on Thursday.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar on behalf of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development moved all the bills in the house.
Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani referred all the bills to the concerned senate standing committees for detailed deliberation.
Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Ishaq Dar on behalf of Minister for Finances and Revenue laid a copy of the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the House as required under Article 73 of the Constitution. The minister also moved that the Senate may make recommendations, if any to the National Assembly on the Money Bill, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, under Article 73 of the Constitution.
The Chairman referred the Money Bill to the Special Committee to examine it and make commendations to the National Assembly by Monday (April 29).
