UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three New Blood Banks To Be Established In Punjab: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:44 PM

Three new blood banks to be established in Punjab: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday ordered to make three new regional fully functional blood banks in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday ordered to make three new regional fully functional blood banks in the province.

She gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services Punjab at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here.

The Health Minister said the performance of all blood banks of Punjab were being reviewed.

She informed that training courses of Hematologists would soon be initiated in the province.

"I have asked secretary Blood Transfusion Authority to visit all blood banks and share report on their performance," she said.

The blood banks of Mayo and General Hospitals had been upgraded whereas a new blood bank had been set up in Faisalabad, she added. She said that hiring would be made against vacant positions in the blood banks.

She said the SOPs were being strictly implemented for safe transfusion of blood in government blood banks.

The minister said that recommendations of Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Professor Dr. Zafar Chaudhry should be incorporated for improved strategies.

She said that registration of all blood banks was being ensured and action would be taken against unregistered blood banks.

The Health Minister reviewed performance of the Institute of Blood Transfusion Services Punjab as well.

Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Development Dr. Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr. Salman Shahid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Secretary Blood Transfusion Authority Punjab Shahnaz Naeem and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Punjab Fatima Jinnah Visit Bank Salman Shahid All Government Share Blood Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Sharjah Economic Development Department issued 56, ..

16 minutes ago

EU Ambassador, SMEDA discuss SMEs

8 minutes ago

Bio Safety labs for enhancing Cornovirus testing c ..

8 minutes ago

New York state sues Amazon over warehouse safety

8 minutes ago

Efficient local bodies system govt's top priority: ..

21 minutes ago

Drugs seized from southern districts of KP

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.