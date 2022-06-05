UrduPoint.com

Three New Corona Cases Reported In The Cantonment Area

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Three more patients tested positive for the fatal coronavirus in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, while no case had been reported from the other areas of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Sunday, the total infected cases included 43,132 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts.

"Presently, 30 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one is hospitalized", the report said. It further said that 6,881,163 people, including 44,791 health workers, had been vaccinated for Covid-19 across the district since the vaccination drive started on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,006 samples were collected, out of which 1,003 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.30 per cent.

