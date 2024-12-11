Open Menu

Three New Dengue Cases Reported

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Three new dengue cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Three confirmed dengue cases were reported during the last 24 hours which is the lowest since the endemic's decline started.

According to the details released by the District Health Authority on Wednesday, one patient each from Pirwadhai, Takht Pari and Morgah were reported.

After the addition of the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases since January 2024 has reached 6596. However, the current number of patients under treatment in hospitals is reduced to 15.

The total dengue fatalities during the year remained 11. Punitive Actions against Larva Detection and violation of SOPs are still underway but with a slow pace which is in accordance with the situation.

Financial penalties of worth Rs 2,34,05514.0 have been imposed on the violations coupled with 6277 registered FIRs against the violators.

