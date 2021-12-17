Three new IHC judges take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The three new additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday took oath of their offices and formally started performing duties.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath from new judges including Barrister Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Ms. Saman Rafat Imtiaz during a ceremony organized inside the premises of IHC.

The event was attended by a large number of lawyers, judges and other personalities. After the oath taking ceremony, the new judges started performing their duties in their courts.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard two cases each while Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz took three cases for hearing this day.

The number of judges had reached to nine in IHC after addition of three news judges.