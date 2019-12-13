UrduPoint.com
Three New Judges Of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Take Oath

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:18 PM

Three new judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) take oath

The three new judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday formally took oath of their offices during a ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The three new judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday formally took oath of their offices during a ceremony.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah administered the oath to these new three judges including Lubna Pervez Saleem, Fayyaz Jandran and Ghulam Azam Qambar.

Senior lawyers and other dignitaries attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The three judges have been appointed as additional judges for a period of one year.

