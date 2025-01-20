Three new model bazaars to be set up in city

The district administration will set up three new model bazaars in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The district administration will set up three new model bazaars in the city.

Chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir directed to speed up measures to

establish model bazaars in Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Faizan-e-Madina and Samundri Road.

He highlighted the importance of the bazaars to provide essential items to consumers

at concessional rates.