Three New Model Bazaars To Be Set Up In City
Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2025 | 09:02 PM
The district administration will set up three new model bazaars in the city
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The district administration will set up three new model bazaars in the city.
Chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir directed to speed up measures to
establish model bazaars in Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Faizan-e-Madina and Samundri Road.
He highlighted the importance of the bazaars to provide essential items to consumers
at concessional rates.
