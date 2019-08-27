UrduPoint.com
Three New Power Plans To Be Installed In Thar: Imtiaz A Sheikh

Tue 27th August 2019

Three new power plans to be installed in Thar: Imtiaz A Sheikh

Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh here on Tuesday said three new power plants, each of 330 mega-watts capacity, will be installed under private-public partnership in Thar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh here on Tuesday said three new power plants, each of 330 mega-watts capacity, will be installed under private-public partnership in Thar.

Chairing a meeting of Thar Coal Water project's steering committee also attended by representatives of Thal Nova, Thar Energy and Siddiq Sons companies respectively, he said the projects are critically needed to meet the power generation demands of the country.

The meeting on the occasion also approved recommendations of NESPAK with regard to provision of uninterrupted water supply to these three plants.

The water agreement would be sent to the Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah for final approval, he said.

Later, the minister also chaired a meeting of Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (SLCMC) and approved its budget of Rs.232 million.

The company officials were directed to sign a memorandum of understanding with a reputable private sector enterprise for coal exploration and transportation of coal to plants sites.

The minister directed that youth belonging to Lakhra area be actively engaged through adequate training and employment opportunities so that benefit of the resource rich area may reach the inhabitants of Lakhra and its vicinity.

