As many as three private member's bills including the State Owned Enterprises Governance and Operations Amendment Bill, 2024, the Abandoned Properties (Management) Amendment Bill, 2024 and the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Amendment Bill, 2024 were introduced in the Senate on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) As many as three private member's bills including the State Owned Enterprises Governance and Operations Amendment Bill, 2024, the Abandoned Properties (Management) Amendment Bill, 2024 and the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Amendment Bill, 2024 were introduced in the Senate on Monday.

The bills were introduced by Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmed Khan and Senator Saleem Mandiwalla in the House respectively.

Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui who was presiding over the session referred all the bills to the standing committees concerned for detailed deliberation after not opposing by the Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Meanwhile, the presiding officer deferred the establishment of the Pakistan Psychological Council [The Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2024], presented by Senator Shahadat Awan.

APP/tmg-qsr