Three New Private Members Bills Introduced In Senate

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Three new private members bills introduced in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as three new private members bills including the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Insertion of new section 376B in PPC and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Insertion of new sections 52B, 52C and 52D in PPC and subsequent amendments in Schedule-II of Cr.

PC were introduced in the Senate.

The bills were introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed in the House respectively.

