Three new roads worth Rs 210 billion to be built in Punjab: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that roads connecting big cities would not only make it easier for the people to travel but would also play an important role in their socio-economic development.

Approving the construction of 03 new road corridors in Punjab in a special meeting, here on Tuesday, the CM said the Punjab government would complete these roads at a cost of Rs 210 billion by December 2025 in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Under the project, dual-carriage roads from Sahiwal to Chicha Watani, Rajana; from Rajana to Layyah; and from Shorkot to Jhang Chiraghwali would be constructed.

The single road from Dipalpur to Vihari would also be converted into a dual-carriage road.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to start the construction of these new corridor within next three months.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Provincial Minister for Construction & Communications Soheb Ahmad Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Construction & Communications and other relevant officers were also present.