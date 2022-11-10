UrduPoint.com

Three New Supreme Court Judges To Take Oath On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Three new Supreme Court judges to take oath on Friday

The swearing-in ceremony of three new judges in the Supreme Court would be held at the Supreme Court Ceremonial Hall on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The swearing-in ceremony of three new judges in the Supreme Court would be held at the Supreme Court Ceremonial Hall on Friday.

Justice Athar Minullah, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi would take oath in the oath taking ceremony.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would administer oath to the three judges.

Related Topics

Supreme Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Group announces record half-year performa ..

Emirates Group announces record half-year performance for 2022-23

52 seconds ago
 Community school teachers demand for enhanced pays ..

Community school teachers demand for enhanced pays

2 minutes ago
 FC College University delegation meets Punjab CM

FC College University delegation meets Punjab CM

2 minutes ago
 Fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 May Exceed 30% Due t ..

Fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 May Exceed 30% Due to Blackouts - Economy Minister

2 minutes ago
 Judiciary can't exceed the authority of executive; ..

Judiciary can't exceed the authority of executive; CJP Bandial

2 minutes ago
 Special cell to be set up at BoR for compiling sta ..

Special cell to be set up at BoR for compiling state land data: minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.