Three new Supreme Court judges to take oath on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The swearing-in ceremony of three new judges in the Supreme Court would be held at the Supreme Court Ceremonial Hall on Friday.

Justice Athar Minullah, Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi would take oath in the oath taking ceremony.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial would administer oath to the three judges.