UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three New Units Added To WAPDA Hospital

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:29 AM

Three new units added to WAPDA Hospital

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzammil Hussain inaugurated three new units at WAPDA Hospital Complex, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ):Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzammil Hussain inaugurated three new units at WAPDA Hospital Complex, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson, these units included Gynae Obstetrics, Neonatology and Critical Care Unit (CCU).

WAPDA Managing Director (Administration), General Manager (HRD), PSO, DG (Medical Services), Medical Superintendent and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

While inaugurating the new units, the Chairman said that WAPDA has been taking a number of steps for improvement of its health care system for the employees so that they could be provided with modern health facilities. He expressed hope that the new units would serve well in this regard.

The Chairman directed the authorities concerned to submit proposals for upgradation of Cardiac Centre, ENT and Radiology departments so that better healthcare facilities could be provided to the patients.

The spokesperson informed that newly established 15-bed Neonatology Department has two units i.e. Well Baby Clinic and High Dependency Unit.

The CCU is 8-bed hybrid type critical care unit including 5 ventilators and 2 isolated infectious diseases beds where basic and intermediate monitoring is available. This is equipped with centralized laboratory system, radiological services and waste management system. A fully equipped and staffed 8-bed labour room has also been established with state-of-the-art operation theatre to conduct elective and emergencies deliveries.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA provides health facilities through its health care system not only to WAPDA employees and their families but also to the employees of Power Distribution Companies, Generation Companies and National Transmission and Dispatch Company. For the purpose, an amount of Rs.5.7 Billion is spent annually on providing health facilities.

WAPDA operates as many as 12 hospitals in the country including one 250- bed hospital at Lahore, nine 50-bed hospitals at Peshawar, Tarbela, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Guddu and Quetta, two 20-bed hospitals at Mangla and Sukkur, 12 fortified dispensaries and 17 basic dispensaries.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Water WAPDA Company Hyderabad Rawalpindi Sukkur Gujranwala Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

1 hour ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

60 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

60 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.