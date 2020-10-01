Three new units added to WAPDA Hospital

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzammil Hussain inaugurated three new units at WAPDA Hospital Complex, here on Wednesday

According to a spokesperson, these units included Gynae Obstetrics, Neonatology and Critical Care Unit (CCU).

WAPDA Managing Director (Administration), General Manager (HRD), PSO, DG (Medical Services), Medical Superintendent and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

While inaugurating the new units, the Chairman said that WAPDA has been taking a number of steps for improvement of its health care system for the employees so that they could be provided with modern health facilities. He expressed hope that the new units would serve well in this regard.

The Chairman directed the authorities concerned to submit proposals for upgradation of Cardiac Centre, ENT and Radiology departments so that better healthcare facilities could be provided to the patients.

The spokesperson informed that newly established 15-bed Neonatology Department has two units i.e. Well Baby Clinic and High Dependency Unit.

The CCU is 8-bed hybrid type critical care unit including 5 ventilators and 2 isolated infectious diseases beds where basic and intermediate monitoring is available. This is equipped with centralized laboratory system, radiological services and waste management system. A fully equipped and staffed 8-bed labour room has also been established with state-of-the-art operation theatre to conduct elective and emergencies deliveries.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA provides health facilities through its health care system not only to WAPDA employees and their families but also to the employees of Power Distribution Companies, Generation Companies and National Transmission and Dispatch Company. For the purpose, an amount of Rs.5.7 Billion is spent annually on providing health facilities.

WAPDA operates as many as 12 hospitals in the country including one 250- bed hospital at Lahore, nine 50-bed hospitals at Peshawar, Tarbela, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Guddu and Quetta, two 20-bed hospitals at Mangla and Sukkur, 12 fortified dispensaries and 17 basic dispensaries.