Three newly recruited Teshildars,19 Naib Tehsildars complete mandatory training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Revenue Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday placed services of three newly recruited Tehsildars and 19 Naib Tehsildars at disposal of various commissioners for next posting across the province.

These revenue officials completed mandatory four-month training modules in order to prepare them for effectively discharging professional duties during posting at any district of the province.

The department's spokesman said services of these newly inducted officials were put at disposal of commissioners following approval from senior member of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

These officials include Tehsildar Tariq Khan, Ali Imtiaz, Lubni Iqbal and Naib Tehsildars Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Shafi-ur-Rehman, Zakirullah, Tauseef Nawaz, Mohammad Ayman, Mohammad Naeem Khan, Wisal Khan, Naqash Khan, Amir Mushtaq, Mohammad Adnan Khan amd Mohammad Bilal Khattak.