UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Newly Recruited Teshildars,19 Naib Tehsildars Complete Mandatory Training

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Three newly recruited Teshildars,19 Naib Tehsildars complete mandatory training

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Revenue Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday placed services of three newly recruited Tehsildars and 19 Naib Tehsildars at disposal of various commissioners for next posting across the province.

These revenue officials completed mandatory four-month training modules in order to prepare them for effectively discharging professional duties during posting at any district of the province.

The department's spokesman said services of these newly inducted officials were put at disposal of commissioners following approval from senior member of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah.

These officials include Tehsildar Tariq Khan, Ali Imtiaz, Lubni Iqbal and Naib Tehsildars Ajmal Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Shafi-ur-Rehman, Zakirullah, Tauseef Nawaz, Mohammad Ayman, Mohammad Naeem Khan, Wisal Khan, Naqash Khan, Amir Mushtaq, Mohammad Adnan Khan amd Mohammad Bilal Khattak.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Armenian Dram From

Recent Stories

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan for restructuring and re ..

12 minutes ago

Three gamblers held with stake money in sargodha

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

30 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's C ..

13 minutes ago

Weekly inflation goes up 0.61 pc

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.