UrduPoint.com

Three Non-local Labourers Killed In IIOJK's Brick Kiln

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Three non-local labourers killed in IIOJK's brick kiln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three non-local labourers were killed after a wall collapsed at a brick kiln in Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir media service,the incident occurred in Ukhoo village of the district.

Police officials said that a wall of a brick kiln collapsed suddenly and three non-local workers came under it. They said that all the three workers died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Lukman Khan, Raj Dev and Kalbe Khan, all natives of Uttar Pradesh state.

Police, after the incident, rushed to the spot and registered a case under relevant sections of law.

Related Topics

India Died Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

13 hours ago
 Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

13 hours ago
 Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Au ..

Tourism industry to be promoted through Tourism Authority: AJK PM

13 hours ago
 Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial ev ..

Supreme Court directs PTI to submit substantial evidence for contempt of court p ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.