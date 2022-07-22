ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three non-local labourers were killed after a wall collapsed at a brick kiln in Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir media service,the incident occurred in Ukhoo village of the district.

Police officials said that a wall of a brick kiln collapsed suddenly and three non-local workers came under it. They said that all the three workers died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Lukman Khan, Raj Dev and Kalbe Khan, all natives of Uttar Pradesh state.

Police, after the incident, rushed to the spot and registered a case under relevant sections of law.