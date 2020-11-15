Three notorious criminals held, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Seetpur police have arrested three wanted criminals who were allegedly involved in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Seetpur police launched a crack down against criminals.

During raid at the Kacha area of Mouza Kachi Laal, police arrested three notorious criminals Mashook Ali, Yasin and Dilshad Ahmed. Police have also recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that arrested criminals were wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police station, police sources added.