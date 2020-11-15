UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Notorious Criminals Held, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Three notorious criminals held, weapons recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Seetpur police have arrested three wanted criminals who were allegedly involved in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes during a crackdown here on Sunday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, the Seetpur police launched a crack down against criminals.

During raid at the Kacha area of Mouza Kachi Laal, police arrested three notorious criminals Mashook Ali, Yasin and Dilshad Ahmed. Police have also recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said that arrested criminals were wanted to police in various cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police station, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

48 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

1 hour ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

1 hour ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.