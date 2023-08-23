Three notorious dacoit gangs busted, 13 arrested

Raja Raam police have busted three notorious dacoit gangs and arrested 13 members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Raja Raam police have busted three notorious dacoit gangs and arrested 13 members of these gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession during a special operation launched here on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by SSP Investigations Multan Rana Muhammad Ashraf while holding a press conference here.

He said that a special task was given to police by City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana to launch a crackdown against criminals involved in robbery and dacoity in the city.

The police team busted the notorious Tanveer Gang, Sajjad Gang and Ismail Gang and arrested 13 members of the gang including the ring leaders Muhammad Tanveer, Muhammad Tauseef, Muhammad Shakir, Khizar Hayyat, Junaid and Muhammad Waseem and others.

He said that police have also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 10 million and illegal weapons from their possession by tracing different cases from them.

The SSP Operations said that the CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police teams and also directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against criminals in order to make the city crime-free.