Three Notorious Dacoits Arrested, Looted Valuables Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 09:31 PM
Police have arrested three notorious dacoits and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 25.8 million from their possession by tracing various cases from them
According to police sources, four criminals entered into the house of Muhammad Gulzar resident of Muhallah Malik Muraad in premises of Kup police station on July 28.
The criminals held hostage the family members at gunpoint and looted cash over Rs 16.7 million, 117 tola gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables from the house.
Police concerned registered the case number 201/24 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident.
Taking action on the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, formed a special team under the supervision of SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the criminals.
The police team arrested Muhammad Husnain, Hamid Ali and Muhammad Sajid alias Choha. The police have recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 25.8 million including cash Rs 8.6 million, 40 tola gold ornaments and illegal weapons from their possession.
Holding a press conference here on Saturday, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that the gang was involved in various house robberies. The criminals target houses and loot valuables at gunpoint. He said that special teams have been formed to arrest three other members Naved, Ghulam Ali and Imran alias Mota adding that they would be arrested soon.
