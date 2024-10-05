Open Menu

Three Notorious Dacoits Arrested, Looted Valuables Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 09:31 PM

Three notorious dacoits arrested, looted valuables recovered

Police have arrested three notorious dacoits and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 25.8 million from their possession by tracing various cases from them

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested three notorious dacoits and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 25.8 million from their possession by tracing various cases from them.

According to police sources, four criminals entered into the house of Muhammad Gulzar resident of Muhallah Malik Muraad in premises of Kup police station on July 28.

The criminals held hostage the family members at gunpoint and looted cash over Rs 16.7 million, 117 tola gold ornaments, mobile phones and other valuables from the house.

Police concerned registered the case number 201/24 against unknown outlaws and started the investigations into the incident.

Taking action on the incident, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, formed a special team under the supervision of SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi to arrest the criminals.

The police team arrested Muhammad Husnain, Hamid Ali and Muhammad Sajid alias Choha. The police have recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 25.8 million including cash Rs 8.6 million, 40 tola gold ornaments and illegal weapons from their possession.

Holding a press conference here on Saturday, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that the gang was involved in various house robberies. The criminals target houses and loot valuables at gunpoint. He said that special teams have been formed to arrest three other members Naved, Ghulam Ali and Imran alias Mota adding that they would be arrested soon.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Ghulam Ali July Criminals Gold Family From Million

Recent Stories

Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

2 minutes ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

40 seconds ago
 Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figu ..

Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine

41 seconds ago
 SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October ..

SU to conduct first phase of entry test on October 13

46 seconds ago
 Murad says his govt spending Rs218bn on Karachi’ ..

Murad says his govt spending Rs218bn on Karachi’s development

11 minutes ago
 Hezbollah battles troops on border as Israel pound ..

Hezbollah battles troops on border as Israel pounds Lebanon

48 minutes ago
Exports growth top priority of government: Coordin ..

Exports growth top priority of government: Coordinator to the Prime Minister for ..

48 minutes ago
 Gillani expresses deep Grief over martyrdom of sol ..

Gillani expresses deep Grief over martyrdom of soldiers in North Waziristan oper ..

48 minutes ago
 PBF notifies its officials for KP, Swat

PBF notifies its officials for KP, Swat

51 minutes ago
 Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city

1 hour ago
 Funeral prayers for martyred lieutenant colonel he ..

Funeral prayers for martyred lieutenant colonel held

1 hour ago
 Dengue tests fee at Rs. 90, overcharging to face s ..

Dengue tests fee at Rs. 90, overcharging to face strict action; Tahira Aurangzeb

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan