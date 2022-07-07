Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

Three notorious dacoits were killed during an exchange of fire with police while one arrested near Pull Naqasu in premises of Sara-e-Sadhu police station on Wednesday night

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Three notorious dacoits were killed during an exchange of fire with police while one arrested near Pull Naqasu in premises of Sara-e-Sadhu police station on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, a police party stopped a car ADP-666 near Pull Naqasu but the criminals did not stopped the car and started firing on the police party. The team also retaliated in self defence in which three criminals Mazahri Sampal, Tariqi Sampal and an unknown of notorious inter-district dacoit gang were killed.

The police also arrested one accused while another managed to escape from the scene.

The criminals abducted a man namely Chand s/o Jahangir resident of village 716/GB Toba Taik Singh for ransom and bringing him to their place. The criminals were wanted to police in three dozens cases of heinous crimes.

The bodies have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.