UrduPoint.com

Three Notorious Dacoits Killed During Encounter With Police

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 12:38 AM

Three notorious dacoits killed during encounter with police

Three notorious dacoits were killed during an exchange of fire with police while one arrested near Pull Naqasu in premises of Sara-e-Sadhu police station on Wednesday night

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Three notorious dacoits were killed during an exchange of fire with police while one arrested near Pull Naqasu in premises of Sara-e-Sadhu police station on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, a police party stopped a car ADP-666 near Pull Naqasu but the criminals did not stopped the car and started firing on the police party. The team also retaliated in self defence in which three criminals Mazahri Sampal, Tariqi Sampal and an unknown of notorious inter-district dacoit gang were killed.

The police also arrested one accused while another managed to escape from the scene.

The criminals abducted a man namely Chand s/o Jahangir resident of village 716/GB Toba Taik Singh for ransom and bringing him to their place. The criminals were wanted to police in three dozens cases of heinous crimes.

The bodies have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital while special teams have been formed to arrest the escaped criminal, police sources added.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Car Man Criminals From

Recent Stories

UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human R ..

UNFPA representative calls on Minister for Human Rights

11 minutes ago
 Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

Kyrgios races into Wimbledon semi-finals

38 minutes ago
 'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels fro ..

'Suddenly, shooting started': Uzbek city reels from violence

38 minutes ago
 Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five ..

Cobble king Clarke wins Tour de France stage five with bike throw

38 minutes ago
 300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to ..

300 pilgrims with disabilities arrive in Jeddah to perform Hajj

38 minutes ago
 DR Congo and Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tension ..

DR Congo and Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tensions

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.