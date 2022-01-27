UrduPoint.com

Three Notorious Drug Peddlers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022

Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district here on Thursday

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the City Shujabad police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested a notorious drug peddler Muhammad Akbar.

The police also recovered 22 kilogram Hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Shah Shams police arrested Abdul Waheed and Umair Atiq during a raid at Shah Shams Colony when they were busy in loading liquor on a mini truck, auto-rickshaw and a car. The police recovered 1930 litre liquor from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

