Three notorious drug peddlers held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered wine from their possession.

According to police sources, police team led by SHO Daira Deen police Maher Jaleel Ahmad raided and arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 30 liters desi wine, 30 bottles and others and unearthed a distillery also.

Police have registered case against the accused.

SHO said that the raids will continue against ant-social elements without any discrimination.

DPO Hassan Iqbal congratulated to police team.