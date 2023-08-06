Open Menu

Three Notorious Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Three notorious drug peddlers held, drugs, illegal weapons recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs and illegal weapons worth millions of rupees from their possession.

According to details, Chab Kalan police have raided and arrested three drug peddlers including Iftikhar Joiya, Zulfiqar Joiya and Asif Dogar.

Police have recovered seven kilograms of hashish, over two kg of opium and stake money of Rs 2,60,000. Police also seized three pistols, one car and two motorcycles. The arrested accused are being interrogated and more revelations are expected.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq appreciated the police team.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Car Money Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

7 hours ago
Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

15 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

15 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

15 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

15 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

16 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan