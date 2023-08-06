Three notorious drug peddlers held, drugs, illegal weapons recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered drugs and illegal weapons worth millions of rupees from their possession.

According to details, Chab Kalan police have raided and arrested three drug peddlers including Iftikhar Joiya, Zulfiqar Joiya and Asif Dogar.

Police have recovered seven kilograms of hashish, over two kg of opium and stake money of Rs 2,60,000. Police also seized three pistols, one car and two motorcycles. The arrested accused are being interrogated and more revelations are expected.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umer Farooq appreciated the police team.