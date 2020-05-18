Three notorious drug peddlers held, drugs recovered in Multan

Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered hashish, weapons and motorcycle from their possession here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered hashish, weapons and motorcycle from their possession here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Rao Naeem Iqbal and arrested Muhammad Pervez, Shamsher Ali and Ansir Iqbal.

The arrested criminals were involved in dozens of cases of drug peddling and were included in the top ten drug dealers of the city. Police have also recovered 7.5 kilogram hashish, illegal weapons and motorcycle from their possession.

SP Rao Naeem Shahid said that crackdown against drug peddlers would continue without any discrimination. Case has been registered with Qadir Pur Raan police station against the criminals, he added.