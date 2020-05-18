UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Notorious Drug Peddlers Held, Drugs Recovered In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Three notorious drug peddlers held, drugs recovered in Multan

Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered hashish, weapons and motorcycle from their possession here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered hashish, weapons and motorcycle from their possession here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan, police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers under the supervision of SP Sadar Division Rao Naeem Iqbal and arrested Muhammad Pervez, Shamsher Ali and Ansir Iqbal.

The arrested criminals were involved in dozens of cases of drug peddling and were included in the top ten drug dealers of the city. Police have also recovered 7.5 kilogram hashish, illegal weapons and motorcycle from their possession.

SP Rao Naeem Shahid said that crackdown against drug peddlers would continue without any discrimination. Case has been registered with Qadir Pur Raan police station against the criminals, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Hafeez Sheikh says govt is preparing the budget fo ..

2 minutes ago

Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo’s global network grows to 75 d ..

10 minutes ago

Masha Pasha comes forward in support of Yasin Huss ..

18 minutes ago

Jatoi asked govt to allow transport in Sindh

14 minutes ago

French court outlaws drone use for Paris virus fig ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.