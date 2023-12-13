Three notorious drug peddlers held, over six kg hashish recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Civil Lines police claimed to have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered over six kilogrammes of hashish from their possession on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson for police, SHO Civil Lines police station Mehboob Ullah along with his team raided and arrested three drug peddlers.

The case has been registered against the arrested accused and legal action launched.

APP/kmr-sak