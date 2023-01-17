Three notorious drug peddlers held with imported wine

Gulgasht police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Gulgasht police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the Gulgasht police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Arshad Hussain, Muhammad Imran and Shabana Bibi.

The police have recovered 194 bottles of imported wine from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them, however, the CPO has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers.