UrduPoint.com

Three Notorious Drug Peddlers Held With Imported Wine

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 06:06 PM

Three notorious drug peddlers held with imported wine

Gulgasht police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Gulgasht police have arrested three notorious drug peddlers and recovered imported wine from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Tuesday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, the Gulgasht police launched a crackdown against drug peddlers and arrested Arshad Hussain, Muhammad Imran and Shabana Bibi.

The police have recovered 194 bottles of imported wine from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them, however, the CPO has directed officers concerned to continue the crackdown against drug peddlers.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Court returns another fake accounts reference

Court returns another fake accounts reference

5 minutes ago
 Woman killed, son injured in road accident in Fais ..

Woman killed, son injured in road accident in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago
 Two injured in separate road mishaps in Swabi

Two injured in separate road mishaps in Swabi

35 seconds ago
 Under-training police officers visit Civil Secreta ..

Under-training police officers visit Civil Secretariat

36 seconds ago
 Pearson, British Council host Outstanding Pearson ..

Pearson, British Council host Outstanding Pearson Learners Award Ceremony

38 seconds ago
 Identity of the king party PMLQ which ruled the co ..

Identity of the king party PMLQ which ruled the country for 5 years,under the le ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.