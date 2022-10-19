UrduPoint.com

Three Notorious Motorcycle Lifter Gangs Busted, 25 Bikes Recovered, DPO

Published October 19, 2022

Three notorious motorcycle lifter gangs busted, 25 bikes recovered, DPO

Police have busted three notorious inter-district motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested seven members of these gangs besides recovering stolen motorcycles and drugs from their possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have busted three notorious inter-district motorcycle lifter gangs and arrested seven members of these gangs besides recovering stolen motorcycles and drugs from their possession.

This was disclosed by District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai while holding a press conference at City Kabirwala police station on Wednesday.

He said that taking strict notice of the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the district, a special team led by DSP Kabirwala Abdul Raheem, was formed to arrest the criminals. The police team busted the notorious Jaydi gang, Haideri gang and Khizar Mochi gang while seven members of these gangs have also been arrested by the police.

The DPO claimed that the police have recovered 25 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2.2 million and 4.700 kg Hashish from their possession so far, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected. He said that the arrested criminals involved in different cases at Multan, Khanewal, Okara, Bahawalanager and other districts of the province.

Later, the DPO Jalil Imran Ghalzai handed over the recovered motorcycles to the real owners and also lauded the police team for the achievement. He directed police officers to continue stern action against criminals in order to make district crime and drug free.

