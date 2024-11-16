Open Menu

Three Nurses Injured In Attack At ATH Emergency Ward

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The management of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Saturday condemned the circulation of false news on social media regarding an incident that took place in the Hospital’s Emergency Ward. The administration clarified that three male nurses were severely injured while on duty during an altercation with a visitor.

According to the statement of Hospital's spokesman, the incident occurred at around 7:00 PM yesterday during the evening shift. A local man brought his daughter to the emergency ward for a cannula insertion. However, the slip he provided lacked a doctor’s prescription. When the nursing staff informed him that they could not proceed without a valid prescription and asked him to get one, the man reportedly became violent and attacked the staff, injuring one nurse in the eye.

The situation escalated further when the Hospital's Deputy Director, Dr. Rahman Durani, attempted to mediate. Dr. Durani invited the man to his office to discuss the matter.

However, the man, in the presence of his elder brother and Dr. Durani as a witness, used abusive language and attacked the staff again, resulting in two more nurses sustaining serious injuries.

In response, the CEO of Ayub Medical Institution, Dr. Saqib Malik, and Hospital Director, Dr. Dawood Iqbal, immediately directed the police to take action. An FIR was filed at Mirpur Police Station under sections 337 and 186 of the Penal Code. The Hospital administration also confirmed that they have CCTV footage of the incident.

The Hospital emphasized the dedication of its emergency staff, who work tirelessly to serve the public. The administration urged citizens to cooperate with hospital staff to ensure better healthcare services and warned that any such incidents would not be tolerated.

The administration expressed the hope that Abbottabad Police would take strict legal action against the perpetrator to prevent such occurrences in the future.

