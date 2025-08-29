Three Of A Family Die From Generator Gas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Three members of a family died in Kotli Bhago area of Daska on Friday after reportedly inhaling poisonous fumes from a running generator.
According to initial reports, electricity supply was suspended in the locality, leading the family to switch on a generator inside their home.
The toxic fumes caused them to fall unconscious and they later died.
The victims were identified as Azra Bibi (55), her son Shakeel (32), and Shakeel’s wife Mubeen (25).
Rescue 1122 confirmed the tragic incident.
