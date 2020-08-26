Three of a family died, one injured in accident

Three women belonging to the same family died while one got injured in an accident on Islamabad- Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Jallo in limits of Hassanabdal Police station

According to National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) sources, the dead included a woman and her two daughters while her son (Junaid) was injured, they were the resident of Rawalpindi.

The NHMP sources said that the ill-fated family was on its way from Islamabad to Peshawar when the driver of the car Mohammad Junaid lost control as one of the tyres burst near Jallo, few kilometers away from Burhan interchange.

As a result the car skided off the road and rammed into a roadside electric pole , resulting in death of a woman and her two daughters who died on the spot while her son Junaid received critical injuries.

District Emergency Officer Dr Ishfaq Mian said soon after the accident rescue operation was started and they shifted the bodies and the injured to THQ hospital Hassanabdal.

Hassanabdal Police registered a case and initiated further investigation. Meanwhile body of a teenage boy was found lying at a bus stop on GT road near Attock Khurd bus stop in limits of Hazro Police station.

Police sources said that the boy around 19 was lying near a bus stop. On information Rescue 1122 shifted the deceased to THQ hospital.

Hospital sources said that preliminary medical examination suggests that the boy was poisoned to death.

Police investigators believe the man was given lift by some highway robbers gang and poisoned him to loot cash and other valuables and thrown him on the road resulting in the death of due to non provision of timely medical treatment.

The deceased was buried at local graveyard by municipal committee as his identity could not be ascertained .