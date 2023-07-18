Three of a family drown in River Indus

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Three persons, all belonging to the same family, among them two minors, drowned in River Indus near Attock Kurd bridge on Monday.

According to Police and Rescue 1122 sources, 38 years old Yasir Nawaz belongs to Jatial village Hazro along with his 10-year-old Saim Nawaaz and 9-year-old niece Eshal Fatima went for a picnic at River Indus where Eshal Fatima slipped and drowned in the river.

When Yasir jumped in to save her, he also lost his balance and drowned.

Taking his father in distress, Saim also jumped into the river but could not control himself due to the deep water and also drowned.

Later local volunteers along with rescue 1122 divers retrieve the bodies and shift them to the Tehsil Headquarters hospital.